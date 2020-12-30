WATCH: Wisconsin Badgers Accidentally Smash Trophy While Celebrating Bowl Win

The Wisconsin Badgers were very excited about defeating the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, a little too excited, as it turns out.

The Badgers accidentally shattered the trophy they won after beating the Deacons 42-28, during their locker room celebration.

Wisconsin may be going home empty handed … It appears that the trophy from the Duke's Mayo Bowl is shattered 😳 (via krumz.dream/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/jYi4dmi5OK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 30, 2020

The trophy was adorned with a crystal centerpiece that was apparently not secured since it fell off the trophy while quarterback Graham Mertz danced with it. Though, Mertz threw for 130 yards and accounted for three touchdowns so that will probably make Badgers fans feel better about the crystal.