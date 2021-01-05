Serena Williams’ Husband Blasts Former Tennis Pro for ‘Racist’ Weight Criticism

Serena Williams’ Husband, Alexis Ohanian, went on the attack, calling former tennis pro Ion Tiriac a racist after the Romanian went on a tirade against Williams.

Tiriac, the tournament director of the Madrid Open, took a swipe at Williams on Romanian television and said she if she had any “decency” she would retire, the New York Post reported.

“If she had a little decency, she would retire,” the 81-year-old businessman said. “At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as she did 15 years ago.”

“Serena was a sensational player. If she had a little decency, she would retire! From all points of view,” he added.

Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, was furious at the comments and struck back on social media.

“Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Tiriac thinks,” Ohanian wrote.

Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Țiriac thinks. — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) January 4, 2021

But that was not his last word on the topic. Ohanian added that Tiriac is a “racist/sexist.”

“2021 and no holding back when a racist/sexist clown with a platform comes for my family,” Ohanian said.

Williams, who has 22 grand slam championships under her belt, has replied to Tiriac’s criticism before. Tiriac slammed Williams for her weight and age back in 2018, as well.

“I always say people are entitled to their opinion,” Williams told the New York Times “Clearly there’s more to women’s tennis than me. There’s a lot more, but I’ll have words with him, believe me, I’ll have words with him. It’s an ignorant comment, and it’s a sexist comment, and maybe he’s an ignorant man.”

