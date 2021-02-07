5-Year-Old Girl Fighting for Life After Crash Involving Chief’s Coach Andy Reid’s Son

A 5-year-old girl named Ariel is clinging to life in a Missouri hospital bed after an accident involving Britt Reid, a Chiefs assistant and the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Pictures were recently released of the girl, identified by her family as Ariel, connected to numerous tubes and other medical support devices. A GoFundMe account has been established to cover her medical expenses.

“Ariel who just turned 5 years old suffered swelling in the brain and bleeding around her brain, she hasn’t woken since the crash,” wrote Tiffany Verhulst, Ariel’s aunt. “She is still in very critical condition.”

Verhulst added, “Her mother is a single mom of 3, she will be in the hospital for the foreseeable future, this is set up for the hospital bills and weeks of missed work she will have.”

The accident took place on Thursday at 9 PM, near the Chiefs practice facility. Britt Reid’s vehicle crashed into a car that was pulled over on the side of a highway entrance ramp.

Ariel’s mother had pulled over near the ramp to assist a relative who had run out of gas.

“Police say Reid acknowledged he had been drinking before the crash,” Pro Football Talk reports. “Police say they could smell alcohol on Reid and that his eyes were bloodshot. Reid told officers he had two or three drinks.”

Another child at the scene sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Britt Reid did not make the trip to Tampa with the Chiefs for the Super Bowl.

The GoFundMe page has raised over $145,000 as of the time of this writing.