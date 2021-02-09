Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is being labeled a hypocrite for threatening Floridians with arrest for not wearing masks, while she has reportedly been spotted maskless on several occasions.

Castor was very vocal about her annoyance over the people seen without masks at the Super Bowl and parties celebrating the event. She even claimed that she intended to sic the police on mask scoffers.

“Everyone knows that simply wearing a mask dramatically reduces the spread of COVID-19. I’m proud to say that the majority of individuals that I saw out and about enjoying the festivities associated with the Super Bowl were complying (with the mask order),” Castor said on the day after the game.

Still, Mayor Castor said that she was going to task the Tampa Police Department with tracking down those who were not wearing masks.

“We had tens of thousands of people all over the city, downtown, out by the stadium, and very, very few incidents. So, I’m proud of our community but those few bad actors will be identified, and the Tampa Police Department will handle it,” Castor added.

But after the mayor’s statement about sending the police after those not wearing masks, Internet critics began pointing out that only months ago, Castor attended the Stanley Cup in Tampa and was seen within six feet of other people without a mask.

Mayor of Tampa will be prosecuting maskless fans from the Super Bowl. Yet…. pic.twitter.com/rL5LnkyCiY — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) February 9, 2021

There were other photos, too. Also, back in September, the mayor was seen among groups of people celebrating the Stanley Cup, and also without a mask.

On the left is Mayor Castor at a Stanley Cup celebration in October not wearing a mask. On the right is her ordering the police to investigate vaccinated healthcare workers at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/Q76AvYghnY — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) February 9, 2021

There were other photos, too:

The Mayor of Tampa wants to investigate & prosecute fans who were celebrating the Bucs Super Bowl win without wearing masks. Based on photos of the mayor also maskless at Tampa sporting events she should start by prosecuting herself: https://t.co/9JZg88iq4J — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 9, 2021

