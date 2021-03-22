SI’s Pat Forde Happy to See Coaches Disinterested in Mask-Wearing Fail in NCAA Tourney

Pat Forde, a national columnist for Sports Illustrated, jumped to Twitter on Sunday to say that three coaches who Forde thinks seemed the most disinterested in wearing masks this season, lost their NCAA games.

Forde tweeted his snark that coaches Brad Underwood (Illinois), Bob Huggins (West Virginia), and Chris Beard (Texas Tech) all lost their games in the college tournament.

“Not saying this is a causal relationship, but: the three coaches who seemed the least interested in wearing their masks this season were Brad Underwood, Bob Huggins and Chris Beard. Gone, gone, gone,” Forde wrote.

Still, as Outkick notes, Forde’s “casual relationship” is thin gruel, indeed. After all, the Syracuse Orange men won over the weekend even though coach Jim Boeheim has been criticized for his casual consideration for coronavirus mask-wearing.

Then again, two can play Forde’s game. After all, three of the teams whose players took a knee during the national anthem lost their games, too. Should we Forde-like assume that the “causal relationship” between losers and anthem protesting is worth recognizing?

