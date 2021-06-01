Report: Coaches Upset that Tebow Doesn’t Do Enough to Stifle Media Attention

According to a report, some coaches have complained that Tim Tebow doesn’t do enough to stifle the media frenzy when entering a team’s orbit.

One feature of Tebow joining a team — and apparently some worry it is a drawback — is the massive amount of media attention he brings to whatever it is he is doing. When he was playing baseball, for instance, wherever his team went, the stands would fill with Tebow fans. Away games or home, it didn’t matter. And the media was right behind those throngs of fans.

But apparently, some coaches have been unhappy with the spotlight that Tim Tebow brings in his wake. According to Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer, some coaches feel the closer scrutiny is something they’d rather do without. And instead of blaming the media, it looks like some of these coaches fault Tebow himself. At least partially.

“… if there’s one common complaint I’ve heard from his past coaches about it, it’s not that he’s actively fueling it,” Breer reported at Sports Illustrated’s Monday Morning Quarterback. “Moreso, it’s that he doesn’t do anything to calm it down. And not talking is probably the best thing he can do to calm it down. For now, anyway.”

Tebow is not the one stirring the media pot, granted. Since before he hit the Jaguars’ training camp, he has only issued one short statement.

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team,” Tebow said last month. “I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.”

