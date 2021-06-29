WATCH: MMA Fighter Joe Schilling Drops Bar Patron with Vicious Punches

Its been a while since Joe Schilling has fought professionally. Unfortunately for a particular bar patron, he hasn’t lost his touch.

The incident occurred after Schilling bumped into a man wearing a tie. Schilling appeared to push the man aside in an irritated fashion. After Schilling had already walked past him, the man appeared to shout “hey!” Once he turned around, the man pump-faked at Schilling.

As it turns out, that was a bad move.

This motherfucker pumpfaked at joe schilling 😂 pic.twitter.com/Iq4fA5cxUb — Brodie4president (@TheBrodie505) June 28, 2021

There appeared to be at least three punches in the flurry that sent the young professional to the ground. However, he was likely out after the first punch hit home.

While some online have accused Schilling of behaving like a bully in this scenario, the former MMA star opened up about the incident on Instagram and claims that his victim had been singing racial song lyrics to minority bar staff and provoking him.

“This guy’s rapping like an idiot,” Schilling explained. “The bus boy who happens to be black walks by and this idiot bumps into him and screams out, ‘Me and broke n****s we don’t get along.’

“The bus boy was seriously offended but doesn’t want to lose his job.”

Schilling also claims the man was making eye contact with him in a provoking manner.

“As the night goes on, this clown starts looking at me and rapping whatever song is being played while making eye contact with me, Schilling claims.”

Schilling continued, “I’m like, ‘What’s wrong with this idiot.'”

The confrontation occurred as Schilling was making his way back inside the establishment after having a smoke.”I turn around and he flexes on me,” Schilling said. Schilling summed up the situation bluntly: “Bad decisions are made everyday.”

Indeed they are.

The former kickboxer says that he acted out of self-defense.

“As you can see from this video, when he flexed on me I was scared for my life,” Schilling said, “and simply defending myself against the evil in this world.”