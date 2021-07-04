The Washington Nationals were forced to cancel their 4th of July “Freedom Fireworks” display due to a D.C. city noise curfew.

On Saturday evening, the team posted a notice to social media reading, “Tonight’s Freedom Fireworks presented by Budweiser have been canceled due to the city’s noise curfew.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the message concluded.

Tonight’s Freedom Fireworks presented by Budweiser have been canceled due to the city’s noise curfew. We apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/E6nVGOrY2D — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 4, 2021

The Nats entered Sunday’s game in bad shape having lost three games in a row to the Dodgers.

Still, the Nationals are doing well for the season otherwise. The team sits in the second place in the National League lagging 3.5 games behind the first place New York Mets.

Many on Twitter remarked on the irony of a baseball team in a city born of a revolt against a tyrannical government having to cancel their fireworks on that nation’s birthday because of a government rule.

Govt regulations are unpatriotic. https://t.co/WwdEHw0Egt — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) July 4, 2021

This reads like bad libertarian fanfic https://t.co/FInboun1AR — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) July 4, 2021

Does that mean the fireworks on the national mall are canceled too? Prolly not — Slerfin Poots with magic boots (@HutchMcDonald) July 4, 2021

“Freedom” fireworks cancelled because the government said you can’t do something… — Tyler Hawthorne (@THawthorne13) July 4, 2021

What does the city plan to do about gun shots going off during noise curfew? — CJ Fitzsimmons (@scrapaaay) July 4, 2021

