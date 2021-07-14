Be Prepared: Active Carry Med Kits for Duty and Range Time

Active Carry medical kits allow law enforcement, sportsman, and target shooters, to be prepared to immediately treat medical emergencies should an accident or attack occur.

The kits come in a variety of sizes, each designed to the be the go-to medical kit for specific situations.

We carried the Duty Kit and the BORTAC kit on hunts and to the range over the past few months, comforted by the fact the kits meant we were better prepared to treat a fellow shooter or hunter should the unexpected occur.

The Duty Kit is small, basic kit that can be attached to a backpack or even cargo/duty pants.

The BORTAC Kit is a larger kit, which is still small enough to fit snugly into a range bag, g0-bag, or backpack.

Here are just some of the items included in a BORTAC kit: CELOX Rapid or Quikclot Combat hemostatic gauze, HALO chest seal twin packs, 1x 600D Tactical EMT rip-away pouch 4″x7″x3″, 1x ACT PVC patch, 1x Active Carry Ouch-Pouch, Katadyn water purification tabs/MEDI-LYTE hydration tabs, 1x Celox Rapid 3″x5′ Hemostatic Z-fold gauze or Quikclot Combat 3″x5′ Z-fold hemostatic gauze, 2x RE nitrile gloves ( non-latex ), 1x roll reinforced med tape, 1x 6pk Dynarex wound closures, 1x Stansport Mylar blanket 84″x54″, and much more.

Being legally armed to defend one’s life and family is part of the duty of being free. Part and parcel to that duty is being prepared to treat the emergencies that arise in the event of an accident, attack, or other unforeseen event.

Active Carry medical kits give gun owners the ability to be ready, come what may.

