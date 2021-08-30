Miniature golf is the latest venue to incorporate woke politics in what once was a place for families to enjoy a game together. The project, created by the real estate giant and social justice Two Trees Management, features flatulent cows, melting glaciers, and holes where rising seas create a water hazard.

One hole has players maneuvering around rotting vegetables to promote the importance of composting.

“Putting GREEN will be open to the public seven days a week and will offer discounted ticket prices to ensure the course is accessible to all community members,” the Brooklyn Daily Eagle wrote ahead of the venue’s opening this summer on the Brooklyn waterfront. “The mini-golf course’s designs focus on several broad themes: green and blue infrastructure, animal habitat, energy, and emissions. The course challenges the players to see themselves as interconnected with global and local man-made climate phenomena.

“We’re thrilled to build these spaces at no cost to taxpayers, with all proceeds going straight back to the organizations who are on the ground every day fighting this existential crisis [climate change],” Jed Walentas, principal of Two Trees Management, said in the Eagle article.

Tax-payer funded National Public Radio (NPR) visited the site and interviewed players:

Joshua Goodman works for the city’s Department of Sanitation and he is trying to hit the ball across a map of Manhattan that is partly underwater, according to sea level projections for the year 2100. “When you’re trying to navigate those water traps and thinking about rising sea levels I mean I live in lower Manhattan, you know, I pass the flood side markers from Hurricane Sandy every single day. And when we were going through those water traps, I was thinking gosh you know if we’re not careful, if we don’t put in the work if we don’t hold corporate America to account. This is our future.”

The golf course is next to another Two Tree Management project: a 20,000-square-foot open space “dedicated to sustainable farming, composting, research and education.”

The farm will include a facility for recycling oyster shells, beehives, and an aquaponics farm.

