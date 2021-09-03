Mexican Boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata,18, Dies After Repeated Punches to the Head

Eighteen-year-old Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata died in Canada on Thursday after suffering repeated blows to the head during her weekend match at IGA Stadium in Montreal with opponent Marie-Pier Houle.

GYM Gala International Boxing event promoter Groupe Yvon Michel released a statement Thursday mourning the young boxer’s death, according to Fox News.

“It is with great sadness and torment that we learned, from a representative of her family, that Jeanette Zacarias passed away this afternoon at 3:45 p.m.,” Michel’s statement read. “We would like to offer our most sincere condolences to her family, loved ones, friends and especially her husband Jovanni Martinez who was at her bedside until her last moments.”

Video of the fight shows Zapata taking several jabs to the head before sustaining a brutal punch directly to the forehead. Then it appears that her knees buckle a few times once a ref separates her from Houle. Soon, Zapata’s trainer runs over to her position by the ropes, and eventually, she crumples into his arms and then to the floor.

Zapata went unconscious in the ring and never regained consciousness before her death on Thursday.

The young boxer’s opponent said she was “devastated” to learn that Zapata died from the fight.

“Following the announcement of the terrible news of the death of Jeanette Zacarias Zapata, I am devastated,” Marie-Pier Houle said in a statement. “I offer my most sincere condolences to her family and her husband, Jovanni Martinez. Thank you for respecting my desire not to comment more.

“The sad news of the departure of a great athlete like Jeanette Zacarias Zapata leaves me sad and devastated. I offer my sincere and deep condolences to her family and husband, Jovanni Martinez. May God enlighten your soul and receive it in His Glory.”

Houle had taken to her social media immediately after the fight to tell fans that she has never entered the ring with the intent to deliver serious injury to an opponent.

