ESPN’s Sage Steele Blasted After Saying Barack Obama’s Black Father Was ‘Nowhere to Be Found’

During a podcast conversation, ESPN commentator Sage Steele took a shot at Barack Obama for identifying as a black man even though his black father was “nowhere to be found” when the ex-president was growing up.

Appearing on the latest Uncut with Jay Cutler podcast, Steele was asked what race she identifies with the most. During her answer, Steele, who is of black and Irish/Italian descent, said that she’d choose both black and white if she were choosing her race on the U.S. Census form.

However, Steele also took a shot at Barack Obama as she answered the question about the race she most favors.

ESPN anchor Sage Steele told Jay Cutler it was “fascinating” Obama indicated he was Black on his census form “considering his Black dad was nowhere to be found.” pic.twitter.com/dfrnDydFd8 — Resist Programming (@RzstProgramming) October 3, 2021

“If they make you choose a race, what are you gonna put? Well, both,” Steele said on the podcast. “Barack Obama chose black and he’s biracial…congratulation to the President, that’s his thing, I think that’s fascinating considering his black dad is nowhere to be found but his white mom and grandma raised him, but okay. You do you. I’m gonna do me.

“Listen, I’m pretty sure my white mom was there when I was born,” she added. “And my white family loves me as much as my black family.”

Leftist activists did not react kindly to Steele’s remarks:

This is the second segment of Steele’s appearance on the Uncut with Jay Cutler podcast that riled leftists.

She also ripped parent-company Disney, calling its company-wide vaccine mandate a “sick” violation of people’s God-given right to bodily autonomy.

“I work for a company that mandates it and I had until September 30th to get it done or I’m out,” Steele told host Jay Cutler.

“I respect everyone’s decision, I really do, but to mandate it is sick and it’s scary to me in many ways,” Steele added. “I just, I’m not surprised it got to this point, especially with Disney, I mean a global company like that.”

