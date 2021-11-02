‘Weight Lifted’: Outspoken Bills Receiver Cole Beasley Dumps Twitter

Saying it is a “weight lifted” off his shoulders, NFL wide receiver Cole Beasley confirmed that he has officially deactivated his Twitter account.

On Sunday, the outspoken Buffalo Bills player said that he initially felt he had a responsibility to speak out because so many other players don’t think that they can. Still, he added that social media became a needless distraction, filled with people acting inappropriately, so he deleted his Twitter presence.

Beasley spoke about his decision after the Bills’ 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, ESPN reported.

“When I first got here, I got away from [social media], and then things happen,” the 32-year-old player said after Sunday’s game. “And the issues that we have at hand, and I just felt like I needed to take responsibility for the guys that couldn’t.

“But it’s good for me to get back to where I wanted to be, and it’s not on there. The real world is out here and not there. Most people say things on there that you don’t want to hear. And it’s definitely a weight lifted, and I feel like I did the right thing,” he added.

Beasley often became a Twitter target for his stance against forced vaccinations.

In Sept., liberal Twitter users attacked when Beasley when he offered to pay for game tickets for unvaccinated fans at away games.

By October, he was skewering Bills fans who jeered him for his opinion on vaccinations.

“Only place I get boo’d is at our home stadium. Then some of the same people want me to take pictures and sign autographs. I thought bills fans were the best in the world? Where’d they go? If the vaccine works then why do vaxxed people need to be protected from unvaxxed?” he tweeted on October 4.

