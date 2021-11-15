College football fans from coast to coast have led the country in chants of “F*ck Joe Biden,” and this weekend, the Indiana-Rutgers game served as the latest platform to show how upset Americans are with the occupant of the White House.

Twitter account Old Row Sports once again gave us the video evidence from Sunday’s game:

Turns out the guys stripping at the Indiana game are also based af 😂 #FJB @OldrowIndiana pic.twitter.com/BslzaWkMUm — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) November 13, 2021

The twin chants of “F*ck Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go Brandon” have seeped into nearly every public event, from college football to pro sports, NASCAR racing, and even concerts.

College football stadiums have literally rung with the Biden chants.

Recently, during the Gators and Bulldogs game, Georgia fans chanted “F*ck Joe Biden” in the stands:

The Gator fans are not alone:

Last week, a huge “Let’s Go Brandon” banner flew over the Georgia and Missouri football game:

Despite the popularity of the chants, NASCAR officials are hoping to put an end to fans deploying the chants.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, and I feel for Brandon, I feel for Kelli,” NASCAR president Steve Phelps told Fox News. “I think, unfortunately, it speaks to the state of where we are as a country. We do not want to associate ourselves with politics, the left or the right.”

Indeed, NASCAR was at the heart of creating the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant when a CBS Sports reporter tried to make a cover for Biden by misreporting the “F*ck Joe Biden” chant being vocalized by a group of NASCAR fans at the Talladega Speedway.

