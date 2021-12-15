WATCH: Video Purports to Show Trans Swimmer Crushing Female Competitors

A video purporting to show transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas utterly destroying natural-born female opponents has emerged.

The video shows Thomas laps ahead of the female competitors. Many say the performance is unsurprising since Thomas was born as a man and competed as a male swimmer for three years at the Keystone State University before “transitioning” to being a woman.

The video reportedly chronicles the 1650 Free swim event in which Thomas set a record as a female swimmer, crushing the competition by an incredible 38 seconds. In that swim meet, Thomas blasted past the competition to win the 500 by 12 seconds and the 200 free by seven seconds. These numbers are enormous, considering wins are usually clocked by less than two or three seconds ahead of the swimmer in second place.

WATCH:

Big thanks to #liaThomas for saving women’s sports by showing just how preposterous it is for a strapping athletic young biological man to compete with biological women. Margin of victory, 40 seconds.#saveWomensSports pic.twitter.com/AFAZlH5QWt — End the Mandates (@weRessential) December 9, 2021

Several of Thomas’ teammates have spoken out recently and have said that no one on the team feels that the transgender swimmer’s wins are fair or legitimate.

“Pretty much everyone individually has spoken to our coaches about not liking this. Our coach just really likes winning. He’s like most coaches. I think secretly everyone just knows it’s the wrong thing to do,” one female swimmer said last week.

Another woman on the team also said that Thomas is such a powerhouse that none of the other U Penn. swimmers feel they have a chance. “They feel so discouraged because no matter how much work they put in it, they’re going to lose,” the woman said.

Despite speaking out, Thomas’s teammates are speaking anonymously for fear of transgender activists destroying their lives with attacks on social media.

The women are in second place after day one of the Zippy Invitational. Lia Thomas set a pool and meet record in the 500 free! ὏ https://t.co/8ECO8Dts6b#FightOnPenn pic.twitter.com/4V4wjhnkOf — Penn Swimming & Diving (@PennSwimDive) December 4, 2021

Sources also say that school officials have told the women not to talk about Thomas outside the school.

Thomas reportedly bragged about how easy it is to beat the female competition.

“That was so easy, I was cruising,” a female swimmer said Thomas boasted in November. Thomas also reportedly said, “At least I’m still No. 1 in the country,” in front of teammates.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.