Deion Sanders Loses Two Toes, Narrowly Escapes Leg Amputation Due to Blood Clots

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders suffered the amputation of two toes on his left foot and narrowly escaped a lower leg amputation after contracting severe blood clots in his leg, according to reports.

The 54-year-old coach had entered a Mississippi hospital with three “life-threatening” femoral arterial blood clots, and at one point, he feared that he would lose his lower leg to the condition.

Sanders told fans of his medical issues in which he said he is “thankful for GOD” for getting him through the frightening times.

“I endured a lot while I was in the hospital during our historic season, but I am so thankful for GOD being there to help pull me through,” he wrote.

Sanders initially entered the hospital in September for a dislocated toe and inflamed nerves. But his condition worsened until he had severe blood clots throughout his leg.

“They were first talking about the amputation of toes, then the amputation of my leg from knee down, and then they were trying to ensure that I had life,” Sanders said.

Eventually, he withstood eight surgeries t right the situation and lost 35 pounds in the process.

The former Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys star also said he was thankful for the people in his life that helped him survive the difficult health issue.

“It’s been a long journey. I am on the road back. But I am here, and I am thankful,” he said.

Sanders will be revealing more about his health crisis in an upcoming episode of Barstool Sports’ “Coach Prime” podcast.

During his second season with Jackson State, Sanders led the Tigers to an 11–2 record and SWAC championship.

