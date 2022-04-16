400 Rounds Later: The FN 503 Sub-Compact 9mm

We have now put 400 rounds through the FN America 503 sub-compact 9mm and one word sums up the pistol’s performance: flawless.

Breitbart News first reviewed the 503 on April 30, 2020, and noted at the time that the trigger on the pistol was remarkable.

We noted that 503 was comparable in size to Sig Sauer’s wildly popular 365 and Glock’s model 43:

The FN 503 comes in with a width of 1.1 inches. That is right in the ballpark with wildly popular compacts like the Sig Sauer 365 and Glock 43. The Sig and Glock are both 1.06 inches wide. Regarding overall length, the FN 503 is 5.9 inches, while the Sig 365 is 5.8 inches and the Glock 43 is 6.2 inches.

The 503 ships with one six-round, flush-fitting magazine and an eight-round magazine with grip extension. The eight-round expands the grip enough that even folks with larger hands can comfortably grip/shoot the sub-compact pistol.

FN put metal, fixed sights on the 503 and they have proven well-suited to quick target acquisition.

We pointed out in 2020 that the 503’s accuracy was incredible, and we cannot help but smile even now every time we shoot it.

We carry the 503 in a DeSantis Gunhide Speed Scabbard OWB holster, which provides all-day comfort for keeping a self-defense tool like the 503 close at hand.

How has the 503 functioned over time? We just passed putting 400 rounds through the pistol this week and its reliability is beyond question. No hiccups, no failures to feed, no problems whatsoever.

The bottom line: If you are looking for an everyday carry firearm, the 503 is a pistol you can trust.

