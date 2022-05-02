Former President Donald Trump has invited Lakers star LeBron James, onto his dream basketball team, but there is a catch. James will have to become transgender.

Trump has been a harsh critic of LeBron James, to be sure. But the ex-prez knows talent when he sees it. And Trump acknowledged that talent during his rally in Nebraska over the weekend.

“I’ll say this to LeBron James, who I don’t like very much. I’ll say, ‘LeBron, did you ever have thoughts about going woman? Because if you did, I’d love to have you on my basketball team.,” said Trump quipped during his rally in Greenwood, Nebraska, on Sunday.

“I’ll say this to LeBron James who I don’t like very much. I’ll say, ‘LeBron, did you ever have thoughts about going woman? Because if you did I’d love to have you on my basketball team.’” – President Trump 🇺🇸#TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/05Gy4j1XO7 — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) May 1, 2022

When the ex-prez first mentioned James, a smattering of boos rang out. But the boos turned to laughter and cheers once Trump finished his jibe at the Lakers star.

Trump has blasted LeBron James many times in the past, of course.

Last year, for instance, Trump blasted the NBA star for his “racist rants” that are “doing nothing to bring our country together.”

“LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA, which has just recorded the lowest television RATINGS, by far, in the long and distinguished history of the League,” the former president wrote in an April 22, 2021, statement.

“His RACIST rants are divisive, nasty, insulting, and demeaning,” Trump continued. “He may be a great basketball player, but he is doing nothing to bring our Country together!”

Trump’s statement came a day after James tweeted a photo of a white Ohio police officer with the caption “You’re next,” hinting that he was targeting the officer for death.

The year before that, Trump asked NBA fans why they would support a “hater” like James.

During an appearance on one of Rush Limbaugh’s last broadcasts, Trump addressed James, saying, “He’s a great basketball player, but people don’t want to see a guy that’s that way. They don’t want to see that. … He’s a hater. You don’t want to sit down, watch a basketball game, and then watch somebody that hates your guts, okay.”

