WATCH: Rich Strike Wins Kentucky Derby, Then Tries to Bite Another Horse

Winning the Kentuck Derby as an 80-1 underdog is fantastic. On Saturday, Rich Strike showed he knows how to do that.

Now, winning with grace, that’s something he needs to learn.

Moments after completing one of the most improbable wins in the history of horse racing or sports in general, Rich Strike immediately tried to bite another horse.

Rich Strike wins the Derby and immediately starts trying to eat the other horses. pic.twitter.com/hFJ5jOy1z4 — Shannon The Dude (@ShannonTheDude) May 7, 2022

Rich Strike’s aggression earned him a punch in the jaw from the other horse’s rider.

If horses could talk, it would be fascinating to find out why Rich Strike decided to try and eat another horse after winning the race of all races. In all likelihood, he was probably thinking: “I just won the Kentucky Derby. I’ll bite whoever I want.”