Brazilian Soccer Player‘s Career Deflates, Tossed from Team Over Constant Flatulence

Brazilian soccer player Marcelo was dropped by Olympique Lyonnais this season for what the team said was “inappropriate behavior.” Now we know what was so “inappropriate” about it, and it isn’t just gaslighting.

Marcelo Antônio Guedes Filho, commonly just called Marcelo, was dumped by the team after its 3-0 loss to the Angers SCO several months ago. But at the time, the reason for his release was foggy.

Initially, Marcelo was demoted from OL’s top squad last August. At that time, the team said his behavior “justifies” his demotion. And by January of this year, the team released him from his contract.

But at last, the air has been cleared, and it has been reported that the 34-year-old player was bombed out of the team because of his boorish behavior in the locker room, including constantly laughing — even during team discussions — and a habit of loud, stinky farting, CBS Sports reported.

Ex-Lyon defender Marcelo was released in January after relations deteriorated partly due to 'inappropriate behavior' L'Equipe have since revealed included farting in the dressing room and laughing at it after losing 3-0 in Angers. pic.twitter.com/dXdrLIrQOy — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 10, 2022

For his part, Marcelo denies the accusations of his airy actions. In a Tuesday tweet, the bombastic Brazilian said he denies it all and accused journalism of being a joke.

Thanks to @lequipe, after a long time, I have to come back to @Twitter to deny all the allegations. Journalism nowadays is a joke! — Marcelo Guedes (@MarceloGuedes02) May 10, 2022

OL sporting director and former player Juninho Pernambucano, though, had other things to say about Marcelo’s denial. In a tweet of his own, the team official alluded to Marcelo’s locker room behavior, saying, “See, I told you defender has to fart loud, long and stinky yours was only loud then it’s weak.”

Tá vendo, te disse 😅😅 zagueiro tem q mandar peido alto, longo e fedido 😅😅 o teu só foi alto 😂😂😂😂😂aí tá fraco 😅😅😅 https://t.co/G5fW3nH9FN — Juninho Pernambucano (@Juninhope08) May 10, 2022

While the OL locker room is now aired out and blissfully free of untoward blasts, the same may not be happening in the locker room of FC Girondins de Bordeaux since Marcelo now plays for France. But, with its rock bottom 20th place in Ligue 1, it can be said that Bordeaux really stinks. So, the player and team match-up might be a perfect fart… I mean fit.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston