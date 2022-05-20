Charles Barkley Blasts Heckling Fan During Live Show: ‘I’ll F**k Your Mama’

Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match
Warner Todd Huston

Charles Barkley engaged in trash talk with a fan during a live broadcast of Inside the NBA at San Francisco’s Chase Center Wednesday.

Barkley and crew were at the Chase Center ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Warriors and Mavericks when several Warriors fans in the audience reportedly got mouthy.

Fans were heckling the former NBA star for having picked the Mavericks to win the series and they were giving Barkley grief during the broadcast. And at some point, Barkley had enough.

As the fans mouthed off, Barkley reportedly replied, “If you don’t leave me alone, I’m going to come to your house and f—k your mama,” the New York Post posted.

That wasn’t the only time Chuck had it out with the fans. Barkley also blasted back to a chant of “Chuck sucks,” replying to the delight of his fellow hosts, “hey, you all suck, too,.”

Barkley also took a jab at the Chase Center itself.

“I don’t dislike the area, I hate the area,” Barkley joked. Draymond Green then replied, “The area hates you,” to the amusement of the panel.

One fan later posted video showing how security had him removed from the audience.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.