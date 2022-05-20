Charles Barkley Blasts Heckling Fan During Live Show: ‘I’ll F**k Your Mama’

Charles Barkley engaged in trash talk with a fan during a live broadcast of Inside the NBA at San Francisco’s Chase Center Wednesday.

Barkley and crew were at the Chase Center ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Warriors and Mavericks when several Warriors fans in the audience reportedly got mouthy.

Fans were heckling the former NBA star for having picked the Mavericks to win the series and they were giving Barkley grief during the broadcast. And at some point, Barkley had enough.

As the fans mouthed off, Barkley reportedly replied, “If you don’t leave me alone, I’m going to come to your house and f—k your mama,” the New York Post posted.

Charles Barkley (“Chuck”): “If you don’t leave me alone, I’m going to come to your house and f—k your mama.” #DubNation #Chuck pic.twitter.com/RHNb6eRHKU — tino (@tino_lopez9) May 19, 2022

That wasn’t the only time Chuck had it out with the fans. Barkley also blasted back to a chant of “Chuck sucks,” replying to the delight of his fellow hosts, “hey, you all suck, too,.”

"Barkley sucks!" Chuck going at it with the Warriors fans pic.twitter.com/7vs2dYbBcn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 19, 2022

Barkley also took a jab at the Chase Center itself.

“I don’t dislike the area, I hate the area,” Barkley joked. Draymond Green then replied, “The area hates you,” to the amusement of the panel.

One fan later posted video showing how security had him removed from the audience.

They kicked me out pic.twitter.com/51jIo2rmIe — DgenerationXRP (@XRPism) May 19, 2022

