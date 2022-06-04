Mike Krzyzewski: The Desire to Own ‘Automatic Weapon’ Is ‘Disgusting’

Former Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski told ESPNU’s Sirius XM radio that the desire to own an “automatic weapon” is “disgusting.”

Krzyzewski said Golden State Warriors’ Steve Kerr was “right on” for making comments about gun control.

Breitbart News reported that Kerr pushed more gun control after the May 24, 2022, Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.

“When are we going to do something!” exclaimed Kerr. “I’m tired, I’m so tired of getting up here and then offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there and I’m so tired of the moments of silence. Enough!”

He specifically pointed to background checks, saying, “There are 50 senators right now who refuse to vote on HR8, which is a background check rule that the House passed a couple of years ago. It has been sitting there for two years and there was a reason why they won’t vote on it.”

Kerr did not mention that the Uvalde shooter bought his gun at retail, which means a background check was already required for the purchase.

Krzyzewski said Kerr has the right to say what he said.

Minutes later, in ESPNU Radio interview, Krzyzewski alluded to the House and Senate, saying, “Their first and foremost responsibility is to serve the people.”

He stayed on the topic of Congress, saying, “The people that are suffering are people that need you. Like, why don’t you? Come on. You know? What the hell are we doing? You know, we’re not taking care of our people. And we can go into the guns. Like, you need an automatic weapon? You gotta be kidding me. You got to be kidding me. It’s disgusting.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.