Steve Kerr Pushes ‘Proven’ Gun Controls, Like the Ones Failing in California

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked of “proven” controls that reduce gun violence, specifically naming a control that has failed to end mass public attacks in California.

On June 5, 2022, Breitbart News reported that California is No. 1 in gun control and No. 1 in “active shooter incidents.”

According to the FBI, there were 61 “active shooter incidents” across the country in 2021 and California led the nation with six of those incidents.

California has expanded background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, and numerous other gun controls that Democrats are pushing at the federal level.

Kerr called out the background checks by name in naming “proven” controls that reduce gun violence.

He said, “There are proven laws that are waiting to be passed, background checks or what have you.”

OutKick reports that Kerr was wearing an orange shirt emblazoned with “End Gun Violence” he made his gun control at Sunday’s NBC Finals game.

Kerr, the Golden State Warriors, and the Boston Celtics, wore the gun control shirts.

