Condoleezza Rice Joins Denver Broncos Ownership Group

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has officially joined the ownership group that owns the Denver Broncos.

In a letter posted to social media, the ownership group noted it was “pleased to welcome” the former Secretary of State under George W. Bush.

Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group added that Rice’s “unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization.”

The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group is pleased to welcome former Secretary of State @CondoleezzaRice to its ownership group. Statement » pic.twitter.com/yqVHrPhC2M — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 11, 2022

The Walton-Penner group has entered into an agreement to buy the Broncs for $4.65 billion.

Rice is a big sports fan, especially football. In fact, according to ESPN, back in 2018, she even came close to being afforded an interview for a head coaching job with the Cleveland Browns.

Also, in 2013 Rice was selected for the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee and served until the end of the 2016 football season.

After she left the government, Rice became the Provost at Stanford University.

