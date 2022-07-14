Tom Brady Distances Himself from Trump Again, Claims Media ‘Mischaracterized’ Their Relationship

Tom Brady is once again stabbing Donald Trump in the back, this time by claiming that the media “mischaracterized” their relationship.

Brady recently told Variety that he has not spoken to Trump in “a lot of years” and blasted the media for pushing fake news about him.

“I think [the press] just mischaracterized a lot,” Brady said before attacking Trump for “insulting” people. “And my personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws.”

Brady also hinted that he was sort of enamored by Trump because “17 or 18 years ago,” Trump invited him to golf on a private course.

“I was so young. I got to go to a private golf course. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world,” Brady exclaimed. He would have been about 26 at the time, by his reckoning.

Brady went on to hint that he now doesn’t agree with Trump’s politics.

“There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t. There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don’t. I love her to death, but we don’t always see eye to eye. I don’t see eye to eye with anyone. And I’m not responsible for what other people say. I’m really responsible for what I say,” Brady added.

“So if people want to say things that I said or that I’m about, that’s up to them, and I’m not going to respond to all those things all the time either,” he said.

Of course, there is ample room to discount Brady’s latest attempt to claim he was never really Trump’s friend. Indeed, back in 2015, he famously had one of Trump’s MAGA hats in his locker. And at the time, he admitted that it was a “sort of” endorsement of Trump’s presidential bid.

But more specifically, in October of 2016, Brady said that Donald Trump had “been a friend of mine.” And the following year, Brady told the media that he calls Trump on the phone and said he didn’t understand the media’s obsession with it.

“I always try to keep it in context because for 16 years you know someone before maybe he was in the position that he was in. He’s been very supportive of me for a long time. It’s just a friendship. I have a lot of friends. I call a lot of people [on the phone],” Brady said.

But since those days, Brady has not only done an about face on Trump. He has also mocked Trump’s voters — and presumably many of his own fans.

Last year, Brady joined Joe Biden and mocked those who feel that the 2020 election was rife with fraud, saying, “I think 40% of the people still don’t think we won.”

The 2021 Superbowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers paid a visit to the White House earlier today. Tom Brady: "I think 40% of the people still don't think we won." President Biden: "I understand that…" pic.twitter.com/WznR6xXLs2 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 20, 2021

But, like he did last year, Brady is once again pretending he was never that into Donald Trump. A claim that flies in the face of things he said.

