Little People of America Blast Jerry Jones for ‘Spreading Harmful Stereotypes’ About Dwarfism

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones is taking heat for using a word to describe little people that has fallen out of favor these dwarfism.

Jones was heard talking about Larry Lacewell — the Cowboys’ longtime Director of College and Pro Scouting — who died at 85 in May.

During his comments, Jones joked that he wanted to “get me somebody, a midget, to stand up there with me and dress him up like Lace and think Lace is still out here helping us. Look at the practice with us,” TMZ reported.

But Jones was soon assailed for using the word “midget” to describe small people. He was accused of spreading “harmful stereotypes” by the group Little People of America.

“Those who use the term midget or any terminology that further stigmatizes people born with dwarfism are asked to educate themselves to eradicate this word,” the group said, according to TMZ. “Little People of America is asking Jerry Jones to issue an apology and vow to use appropriate terminology rooted in respect and dignity going forward.”

“Ignorance at this point is simply not an excuse,” the organization added. “Any use of this disparaging slur along with suggestions or insinuations that our stature exists for amusement is deplorable and inexcusable.”

Jones has since apologized for using a term “viewed as offensive.”

TMZ noted that Jones said, “Earlier today I made a reference which I understand may have been viewed as offensive. I apologize.”

