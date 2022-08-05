Italian decathlete Alberto Nonino experienced an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Nonino reportedly started the race strong by pushing ahead of much of his competition in the first leg of the race, but soon enough another leg began giving him trouble as his penis became dislodged and began slipping out of his running shorts.

Soon enough, Nonino began losing his position in the race because he became preoccupied with using his hands to cover up his crotch.

Italy’s Alberto Nonino suffered a nightmare wardrobe malfunction at the U20 World Championships in Cali, Colombia when his genitalia fell out of his shorts while competing in the 400m event of the decathlon.https://t.co/T4hvJWu0lk pic.twitter.com/aHQXP68uH2 — Jamaica Observer (@JamaicaObserver) August 5, 2022

Unable to swing his arms properly he began slowing down as the other runners passed him.

Finally, just before the finish line he stopped and re-adjusted himself. He ultimately trotted in as the last to cross the finish line.

Nonino said that he was mortified over the whole incident, but friends and family helped him get over the disastrous race and the reams of ribbing he got on the Internet afterward.

“I just want to talk to you a little bit about the rumpus there’s been on blogs and social media in general,” Nonino wrote according to the New York Post. “I’m conscious it was obviously an accident and I’d like to tell you I’m aware of the reaction and you don’t need to send me the links to the blogs out there. I’m trying to laugh about it now but immediately afterwards I felt terrible and I’m thankful to my friends and family for helping me get over what happened a few hours later.”

The ridicule was stiff, indeed.

A Tweet by journalist David Sanchez de Castro was typical. The writer noted, “Last series of the 400 meters decathlon. The Italian Alberto Nonino in lane five begins very well but crosses the finishing line last. He went balls out, literally.”

Mundial de atletismo sub20, Cali (Colombia). Última serie de los 400 metros del decatlón. El italiano Alberto Nonino (18 años), por la calle cinco, empieza muy bien pero acaba entrando último. Iba con la minga fuera. Literalmente #WorldAthleticsU20 pic.twitter.com/u3Jx8yLaz0 — David Sánchez de Castro (@SanchezdeCastro) August 3, 2022

Others piled on:

WILLY WIN ?

A Very Awkward moment For Italian Decathlete #albertononino Who Kept 'Popping Out' Of His Shorts During The 400 Metre Race At #WorldAthleticsU20 In #Columbia. The 18 Yr Old Tried To (Literally) Cover His Embarrassment With His Hand Which Ensured He Came last. pic.twitter.com/7BGOCsT7Wg — TONYINBHAM (@TT0121) August 5, 2022

La tula de Alberto Nonino mientras corre: pic.twitter.com/ypNiyH4jkg — Kaerás conmigo 🇵🇹 (@K0D3N_2) August 4, 2022

