NBA Caves to Strict Canadian Vaccine Rules for Players Traveling to Toronto

The National Basketball Association has said it will continue to bow to strict Canadian vaccine rules and still require players to be vaccinated before traveling to Toronto to play the Raptors.

According to a memo revealed by Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, non-vaccinated players without a “valid medical reason” will remain ineligible to travel to Toronto.

Sources: NBA informed teams via memo today that, as it stands, non-vaccinated NBA players without a valid medical reason will still be ineligible to play in Toronto for the 2022-23 season. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) August 8, 2022

The league also said teams must list players by their vaccination status with “Out-Health and Safety Protocols.”

The NBA also reiterated that players who miss away games in Toronto would not be paid for home games with the league’s only Canadian team.

The Raptors season includes 44 home games at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Players including Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving and 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle have missed games in Toronto due to their vaccine status.

