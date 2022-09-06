WATCH: Fans Duke it Out in Wild Melee at Clemson-GA Tech Game

Fans attending Monday night’s Clemson-Georgia Tech game did not get their money’s worth by what transpired on the field. However, if they were seated near these two fighting fans, they definitely got bang for their buck.

The action went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as a Clemson fan in a Tigers jersey got into a wild fistfight with a seemingly younger fan in a black hoodie.

That right hook from the kid looks DANGEROUS pic.twitter.com/ZBGQUyzyKm — Barstool Gamecocks (@BarstoolUofSC) September 6, 2022

The guy in the #16 jersey definitely didn’t throw his punches with control. He lost his footing, and his high-ground advantage on that last effort and black hoodie took full advantage—a valuable lesson that he will take into his next stadium quarrel, no doubt.

Clemson may have lost the fight, but they won the game. The Tigers beat the Yellow Jackets, 41-10.