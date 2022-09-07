NBA Owner Mark Cuban is not at all interested in Mass. Senator Elizabeth Warren’s plans for taxing billionaires and said so in no uncertain terms.

Cuban, who is reportedly worth $4.6 billion, slammed Warren over the constant calls to punish the wealthy, the New York Post reported.

The Mavs owner took aim at Warren during Vox Media’s Code Conference, saying, “I don’t mind being taxed more. I wrote a blog 20 years ago saying it’s the most patriotic thing you can do, after military service, is pay your taxes, because that’s what allows everybody to live and to prospect.”

But soaking the rich is not the way to go, he added.

“But yeah, the idea of ‘soak the rich,’ billionaire tears that fill that cup — screw you, Elizabeth Warren. You’re everything that’s wrong with politics,” he continued.

Warren has pushed her confiscatory tax ideas for years. She called the plan an “ultra-millionaire tax” in 2020 when her presidential campaign crashed and burned. She claimed that the punishment would only befall Americans with a net worth of more than $50 million.

Warren renewed that call last year.

Once again calling it the “Ultra-Millionaire Tax,” Warren said she hoped it might be added to Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan.

The senator said the tax was “critical for raising revenue, and that revenue is critical for raising opportunity.”

Cuban slammed Warren last year over her plans.

“I don’t think Elizabeth Warren knows at all what she’s talking about when she deals with this,” Cuban said on Fox Business Network. “I think she just likes to demonize people that are wealthy and that’s fine.”

“It’s a great political move for her, but I just don’t think that they really understand the implications of taxing unrealized gains,” he added.

Warren slapped back, saying that Cuban’s problem isn’t that she doesn’t know what she is talking about, “Mark Cuban’s problem is that I know exactly what I’m talking about.”

“We need to change the laws so they’re not written just by the lobbyists for Mark Cuban and his buddies,” she exclaimed.

