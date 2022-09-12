Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry said that Americans should see former President Donald Trump and his 2024 bid as a serious “threat.”

Speaking with Rolling Stone magazine for its upcoming October issue, Curry said that the former president’s rhetoric “doesn’t have a place in our country.”

“Take Trump seriously? Of course,” Curry said. “Most of his rhetoric — before he was president, during his last four years, and even now, if he tries to run again — has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country.”

“As serious and as loud as the threat is of him or whoever else is running for office, there’s a similar urgency and a loudness that’s necessary on the other side,” he added.

Curry also opened up about his activism as a board member for Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote organization.

“You’re growing and evolving on the same page as these national, politicized conversations, but it doesn’t have to be sides,” he said. “What I try to do is be real, but also activate conversation that is sometimes uncomfortable.”

“The current events of the Trump era, I don’t wake up and say, ‘I wanna go at that conversation,’” he added. “Some of this stuff falls on your doorstep and people want a perspective or comment, and sometimes you cough that up unsolicited.”

Curry previously bashed Trump when he disagreed with a statement from Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank calling Trump an “asset” in 2017.

“I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘et’ from asset,” Curry told the San Jose Mercury News.

Later that year, Curry also recommended against making a stop at the White House to celebrate his team’s NBA championship win, prompting Trump to tweet that the White House invitation had been “withdrawn.”

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!” he tweeted.