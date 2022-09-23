WATCH: Minor Leaguer Celebrates Home Run, Only to Find Out it Was a Fly Ball

Ever show up to a party and realize you’re the only one there? That’s probably pretty close to how minor league hitter Delvin Perez feels this morning.

Perez, a minor league baseball player for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds, hit what he thought was a towering, monster home run shot to left-field on Thursday night. The young hitter broke into a triumphant home run trot that included finger-pointing and no small amount of apparent self-satisfaction. Instead, he learned (but not until he was well after he rounded third base) that he had actually hit a towering fly ball that barely made it to the warning track.

Mans was about to touch home before he realized he flew out 😭 (via @GoStripers) pic.twitter.com/1SsK0z1lAX — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 23, 2022

Perez must have been surprised by the cool, icy stare he received from his third base coach, as opposed to the normal high-fives and congratulations that third base coaches typically give hitters after they send one out of the park.

It would have been great if his teammates could have maintained their composure and prolonged Perez’s delusion, but instead, they were laughing quite hard. It’s safe to assume the laughs continued well after the game.