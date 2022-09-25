WATCH: Enraged NASCAR Driver Throws Punches at Rivals Head at Virginia Raceway

Video of NASCAR racer Andrew Grady throwing a volley of haymakers at rival driver Davey Callihan’s head has gone viral after Grady went wild when he thought Callihan flipped him the bird.

The shocking scene occurred on Saturday at the Martinsville Speedway after the two drivers brought their cars into the infield, according to the Daily Mail.

Grady is seen bounding over to Callihan’s car and after a second or two, he begins throwing punches in swift succession through the rival’s window and toward his head.

The agitated driver stops for a few seconds and then tries to race back toward the car before a bystander hauls him off to end the altercation.

We've got tempers boiling over at @MartinsvilleSwy Andrew Grady takes out his frustration on Davey Callihan after an accident in Heat 1@FloRacing pic.twitter.com/DeBkUQ27Xy — NASCAR Roots (@NASCARRoots) September 24, 2022

Grady later claimed that Callihan caused crackups on the track and then gave him the finger when he approached the vehicle to have a word with Callihan about the race.

The racer also added that he didn’t think Callihan was a good enough driver to deserve being on the track.

“He flipped me off! So I started Mike Tyson-ing his head.,” Grady told Racing America.

“End of the day, we were really, really good. Car was running fast. But man… you get these dumba**es that come in here and run with us, and they have no business running a late model much less a lawn mower,” Grady continued.

“I mean… he wasn’t close, he dive-bombed me, he hooked me… and I wanted to talk to him and he flipped me off. So I started Mike Tyson-ing his head. You’re in a big-boy sport. When you wreck a man, you can take a grown-man a** whippin’ that’s how I feel about it,” Grady concluded.

Andrew Grady says Davey Callihan flipped him off when he went to talk so he decided to 'Mike Tyson his head.' He says there are dumbasses who have no business driving a Lawn Mower much less a Late Model at Martinsville. Says that Callihan wrecked him and Brandon Pierce. pic.twitter.com/X1m99JRYOj — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) September 24, 2022

For his part, Callihan denied he gave Grady the finger.

“It was for a transfer position at Martinsville. From my perspective, I was there. It was close. But you can’t give an inch for the transfer spot when there’s 95 cars and I had to take it. It was just hard racing. I do apologize to (Grady), but we’re fighting for our life out there, so I just did what I had to do,” Callihan said.

“I never flipped anybody off. He just comes starts punching me inside the race car, so… I understand he’s frustrated, but again it’s for the transfer spot and we were just fighting for our life,” he insisted.

"It was for a transfer position at Martinsville. From my perspective, I was there. It was close." He says he didn't flip off Andrew Grady and would have had a conversation about it. "We were fighting for our lives out there." Davey Callihan makes the Martinsville 300. pic.twitter.com/edPBJrGKgI — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) September 24, 2022

