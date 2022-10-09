WATCH: Eddie Robinson Jr Shoves Deion Sanders Away in Midfield Spat After Alabama State Loses to Jackson State

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders was taken by surprise after attempting to shake hands with Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. as the Hornets coach shoved him away when the pair met midfield on Saturday.

The game ended with the Jackson State Tigers picking up their 12th consecutive win, downing the Hornets 26-12. But when the two coaches met for the postgame handshake midfield, Sanders was shocked to find that Robinson was in no mood for commiserating.

Initially, the two performed a quick slap of hands, but it appeared that Sanders wanted to move in for a hug, which was clearly a step too far for Robinson, who reacted by shoving Sanders back and then slapping the opposing coach way. Robinson then turned on his heel and walked off as Sanders threw his arms up in astonishment.

After the game, Sanders said he didn’t say anything bad to Robinson on the field.

“My exact words were, ‘Hey man, you had them ready to play. Good game,'” Sanders told the Tuscaloosa News. “Shook hands and tried to embrace, and he pushed off. That was it.”

Robinson’s curt reaction may stem from offhanded comments Sanders made dissing Alabama in an interview a few days before the game.

Predicting that his Tigers would easily beat the Hornets, Sanders had blasted Alabama State’s decision to make Saturday’s game the Alabama Homecoming game.

“It was brilliant to invite us there because you’re going to make some money. But what comes with money?” Sanders said, according to Fox News. “All money ain’t good money.”

Robinson has also blasted Sanders for elbowing his way in and “living on the shoulders of the SWAC.”

“He ain’t SWAC. I’m SWAC, he ain’t SWAC,” Robinson told the media after the game. “He’s in the conference, doing a great job, can’t knock that, got a great team, his son should be up for the Heisman Trophy, I love Shedeur, great player, I love what he’s doing for the conference…. But you’re not going to come here and disrespect me and my team and my school and then want a bro hug. Shake my hand and get the hell off.”

As for Sanders, he says he won’t accept an apology even if Robinson has one to offer.

“I’m not one to come back the next day and you going to pick up the phone and you going to apologize and we straight,” he said. “No, not whatsoever. You meant that mess. And one of the comments that kind of disturbed me out of all the comments, that I’m not SWAC. Who is? I got time today. Who is SWAC if I ain’t SWAC? Who is SWAC if I ain’t SWAC?”

