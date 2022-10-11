WATCH: Raiders’ Davante Adams Shoves Photog to the Ground, Police Report Filed

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams raised eyebrows Monday by shoving a TV sound man to the ground as he was headed to the locker room after the Raiders’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

As the video shows, Adams was headed to the tunnel to leave the field when a TV crewman holding a tripod started to stand up, but before the man could gain his footing, Adams delivered a rude two-hand shove at the man, causing him to fly several feet backward and to the ground.

Raiders star Davante Adams shoved a camera/sound guy when exiting the field. pic.twitter.com/jVvoaKEqcA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2022

The Raiders lost to the Chiefs in a squeaker, 30-29 Monday night, so clearly Adams was not happy with the outcome of the game. But there was no call for his assault of the TV crewman.

Adams did his best to get the Raiders to the win, with two touchdowns and 124 receiving yards. But his third would-be touchdown was deemed incomplete on instant replay. Then, to make matters worse, on fourth down, Adams and fellow Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow ran into each other preventing Adams from having a chance to catch the last-ditch touchdown effort. After the play, Adams slammed his helmet down on the field in anger.

Adams later apologized to the crewman for the forceful shove.

“Before I answer anything else, I want to apologize to the guy,” Adams said after the game, according to NBC Sports. “I seen some guy running off the field, and he ran or jumped in front of me, coming off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him and he ended up on the ground.

“So, I want to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way. But that’s how I initially responded, so I just want to apologize to him for that,” Adams added.

The player also posted an apology on Twitter:

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022

TMZ Sports has learned that the photographer Adams shoved to the ground has filed a police report and claimed injuries.

The Raiders will face the Texans on Sunday, Oct. 23 after a bye week.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston