WATCH: Climate Change Protesters Storm the Field, Delay Penn-Yale Game

UPenn Football
Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

A swarm of climate change protesters rushed the field during halftime of the UPenn-Yale football game on Saturday and refused to leave, delaying the start of the second half.

The protesters, numbering around 60, represented the Fossil Free Penn organization. The group is pressing the university to fully divest from fossil fuels.

Fossil Free Penn handed out flyers to fans outlining their agenda:

In addition, fossil Free Penn posted video of fans attempting to take their banners.

The game was delayed roughly 30 minutes. Fourteen protesters were arrested,  according to reports.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.