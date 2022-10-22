A swarm of climate change protesters rushed the field during halftime of the UPenn-Yale football game on Saturday and refused to leave, delaying the start of the second half.
The protesters, numbering around 60, represented the Fossil Free Penn organization. The group is pressing the university to fully divest from fossil fuels.
Penn vs. Yale football game delayed nearly an hour due to on field protest by Penn students. I thought I saw everything until today! pic.twitter.com/T2GLONEeHR
A student protest delayed the second half of the Penn-Yale homecoming football game by about an hour and a half. Good for them. Loudspeaker asking students to leave, with reminders that while this is not a sanctioned protest, it is allowed under university open expression rules. pic.twitter.com/tdW1yiWEK3
Fossil Free Penn handed out flyers to fans outlining their agenda:
Message from Penn students, who handed these out to fans in the stands. pic.twitter.com/YMaAAwy5uX
In addition, fossil Free Penn posted video of fans attempting to take their banners.
Students are met with violence during peaceful protest
Divest, Reinvest! #fossilfree pic.twitter.com/2Hf3XfeZ1a
The game was delayed roughly 30 minutes. Fourteen protesters were arrested, according to reports.
