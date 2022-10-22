A swarm of climate change protesters rushed the field during halftime of the UPenn-Yale football game on Saturday and refused to leave, delaying the start of the second half.

The protesters, numbering around 60, represented the Fossil Free Penn organization. The group is pressing the university to fully divest from fossil fuels.

A student protest delayed the second half of the Penn-Yale homecoming football game by about an hour and a half. Good for them. Loudspeaker asking students to leave, with reminders that while this is not a sanctioned protest, it is allowed under university open expression rules. pic.twitter.com/tdW1yiWEK3 — Rikker Dockum /ɹɪkɹ̩/ (@thai101) October 22, 2022

Fossil Free Penn handed out flyers to fans outlining their agenda:

In addition, fossil Free Penn posted video of fans attempting to take their banners.

Students are met with violence during peaceful protest Divest, Reinvest! #fossilfree pic.twitter.com/2Hf3XfeZ1a — Fossil Free Penn (@fossilfreepenn) October 22, 2022

The game was delayed roughly 30 minutes. Fourteen protesters were arrested, according to reports.