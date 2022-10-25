Australian rapper Iggy Azalea blasted a reporter who covers the Las Vegas Raiders after they criticized her half-time show at this past Sunday’s game.

Wearing a skin-tight Raiders leotard, Azalea sang her various hit songs like “Fancy,” and though the crowd seemed to enjoy the show, one reporter for the Las Vegas team did not.

“The combination of Allegiant Stadium trying to make BBQ and Iggy Azalea performing at halftime is gonna make me depressed,” tweeted Tashan Reed.

Several Twitter users were none too happy with the hot take, including the rapper herself, who responded: “If you think you’re depressed now I’ll spare you the tears you’d cry knowing what my paycheck was to come and jiggle a lil ass.”

In a subsequent tweet, the two appeared to reconcile.