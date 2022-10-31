VIDEO: Michigan Player Roughed Up In Tunnel Hires Attorney, Police Investigating

Michigan Wolverines player Ja’Den McBurrows has lawyered up and another player in the tunnel after Saturday’s game, and the police are also investigating the incident.

Shocking video of McBurrows being roughed up by a large number of MSU Spartans in the tunnel went viral Saturday. McBurrows is seen being pushed, knocked around, and falling to the floor. McBurrows appeared to have been the only Wolverines player in the hallway when the shoving match began. But there was a second player mentioned in later reports.

Sparty got whipped then appears to have ganged up on a Michigan player in the tunnel. Weak. pic.twitter.com/2EVtzRnvWf — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 30, 2022

After the game, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh called the video of the incident “sickening” and speculated that criminal charges could result from the attack. “The videos are bad,” he added.

Harbaugh said a police investigation is underway in a two-minute statement at the beginning of his Monday press conference.

In the wake of the incident, Michigan State announced that linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose, and defensive end Zion Young have all been suspended indefinitely for their alleged part in the melee.

On the day after the game, coach Harbaugh mentioned that a second Wolverines player had also been attacked in the tunnel and suffered a “possible” broken nose. However, Harbaugh did not name the second player at the time. Now it appears that the second player was Germon Green.

It has now been reported that Green retained attorney Tom Mars to aid in filing charges for being assaulted on the tunnel that same day.

Mars released a statement saying, “When college football players brutally attack a member of the opposing team with their helmets, resulting in the player suffering a concussion and other injuries, an apology won’t suffice.”

“There has to be severe consequences for this kind of misconduct. Not only does Gemon Green deserve to be compensated for his injuries. Severe consequences, in this case, will deter others who might think they can get away with brutally beating an opposing player and only get a slap on the wrist,” Mars said, concluding, “I’ve got news for the MSU players who did this to Gemon. They are going to feel the full wrath of the law.”

Mars is reportedly helping Green begin the process of filing a police report and preparing for possible court proceedings.

More players could be on the receiving end of school disciplinary measures, not to mention charges from the police and prosecutors.

