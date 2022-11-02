Youth Tennis Coach Seen Kicking, Slapping Student in Shocking Video

Video of a youth tennis coach in Serbia is going viral and shocking the tennis world as he is seen slapping and kicking a young female student he is coaching.

In the video, the coach is seen yelling at the girl, then he approaches her and begins kicking and slapping her until she falls to a bench in tears. The man then drags the girl off the bench and onto the clay, kicking her several more times.

The video, first posted by Serbian anti-violence activist Igor Jurić, is shocking:

The video is said to feature a 14-year-old girl, and the coach in question is reportedly her father, according to Fox News.

“Another brutal (act of) violence from a father against his daughter. I was informed that this is a family coming from China. We will be filing criminal charges against this monster as well,” Igor Jurić wrote in a tweet.

Sources also say that the coach was arrested and charged with abuse.

Players Pam Shriver and Stanislas Wawrinka were among those who spoke out about the video.

It’s abuse (bullying is still terrible but different than abuse) correct there is not room for abuse or bullying in tennis or any sport. We need more up-standers vs bystanders. — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) October 31, 2022

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston