The University of Pacific canceled a volleyball match against Brigham Young University (BYU) over the debunked race hoax from August.

In late August, Duke University student Rachel Richardson claimed that she was pelted with racial slurs during a game in the BYU student section.

“[I] was targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match,” she said in a public statement at the time. “The slurs and comments grew into threats… Both officials and BYU coaching staff were made aware of the incident during the game, but failed to take the necessary steps… they also failed to adequately address the situation after the game.”

Richardson’s story immediately spread like wildfire, with CNN, NPR, and the New York Times covering it. BYU athletics officials also sympathized with Richardson, alleging that an unruly fan was booted from the game.

However, according to the BYU Cougar Chronicle, students who attended the game claim that they never heard a racial slur directed at Richardson, while an unnamed source in the athletics department said that Richardson never pointed anyone out despite the fact police were nearby.

Police have also found no evidence to corroborate Richardson’s claims while BYU “investigated Richardson’s story and found no corroborating evidence to the Duke sophomore’s claims,” according to Fox News.

Nonetheless, the University of the Pacific announced on Monday that the women’s volleyball team would be forfeiting the upcoming match against BYU, citing Richardson’s claims.

“The team expressed concerns following reports of racist and hostile comments during an August 26 match. Pacific stands with our student-athletes,” a statement from the team read.

“The volleyball team has decided to not play the November 10 game at Brigham Young University,” a Pacific spokesperson commented.

A BYU athletics spokesperson told OutKick that the team’s decision was “deeply disappointing.”

“The University of the Pacific’s decision to forfeit this week’s women’s volleyball match is unwarranted and deeply disappointing,” the spokesperson said.

“As we have stated previously, BYU will not tolerate any conduct that would make a student-athlete feel unsafe in our athletic environments. It is unfortunate that Pacific would make a decision that perpetuates the very challenge we are working to heal in our polarized society,” it added.