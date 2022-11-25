Hundreds of marchers representing the “Black Israelites” appeared at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center chanting “We are the real Jews,” reportedly in support of Nets star Kyrie Irving.

The procession of the purple and black-clad marchers was held on Nov 20, but video has recently gone viral, according to the New York Post.

With shirts reading, “Israel United in Christ,” the marchers were heard chanting, “we’ve got some good news… we are the real Jews.”

Kyrie Irving has a lot of support outside of Barclays Center today (Via @PlainJaneDee_) pic.twitter.com/DQpSAJ0ool — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 20, 2022

Black Hebrew Israelites are outside Barclays Center singing ahead of Kyrie Irving’s return from suspension tonight pic.twitter.com/Gay3YkcRnN — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) November 20, 2022

The Jerusalem Post reported that the group also handed out flyers claiming to explain the “truth” about antisemitism and slavery.

The flyers reportedly claimed that their Jewish heritage was erased “through the monstrous holocaust known as the trans-Atlantic slave trade.”

“The biblical Israelites are targeted and accused of hate day and night without rest,” the flyer added.

“Our knowledge of our heritage and laws has been systematically removed from us through the monstrous holocaust known as the trans-Atlantic slave trade. They may lie to the world and deny us of our birthright, yet Jesus the Christ, our Black Messiah, confirms the truth of who we are. We are not antisemitic, we are Semitic.”

Irving, of course, stirred controversy and suffered serious professional punishments for having shared a video featuring the ideas of the Black Israelites. Irving was quickly suspended for sharing the video.

The player was faced with “six conditions” for his return to the team. Irving was finally returned to the game the same day the Black Israelites conducted their march.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston