Warner Todd Huston

Nets star Kyrie Irving was suspended five games last week for failing to disavow antisemitic beliefs, but now it looks like that suspension could go longer unless Irving satisfies six conditions the team placed on his return.

Irving was suspended on Nov. 3 for refusing to categorically say he stands against antisemitism. The suspension came on the heels of a tweet he posted touting a movie based on an antisemitic book.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during a break in the action during the first quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on October 31, 2022, in New York City. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

While the suspension was initially said to be for five games, it now appears that it could last longer if Irving continues to resist demands that he apologize.

According to CBS Sports, the team has given Irving six conditions to be reinstated.

  • Apologize and condemn the film he promoted
  • Make a $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes
  • Complete sensitivity training
  • Complete antisemitism training
  • Meet with the ADL and Jewish leaders
  • Meet with team owner Joe Tsai to demonstrate an understanding of the situation

ESPN added that Nets Owner and Chinese Communist Party shill Joe Tsai wanted to give Irving a chance to take these measures on his own, but the player refused to respond to multiple efforts by Tsai to contact him.

Indeed, according to reports, Irving told Tsai, “I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from,” a sentiment that echoes claims by the racist activist group that made the video Irving posted, the Black Israelites, that they are the true Jews.

Kyrie Irving, #11 of the Brooklyn Nets, reacts in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on October 29, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Indiana Pacers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 125-116. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Irving did ultimately issue an apology and also offered to donate $500,000 to the Anti-Defamation League, but the group rejected the offer.

Since the suspension, Irving has also lost his endorsement deal with sportswear giant Nike.

