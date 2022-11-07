Nets star Kyrie Irving was suspended five games last week for failing to disavow antisemitic beliefs, but now it looks like that suspension could go longer unless Irving satisfies six conditions the team placed on his return.

Irving was suspended on Nov. 3 for refusing to categorically say he stands against antisemitism. The suspension came on the heels of a tweet he posted touting a movie based on an antisemitic book.

While the suspension was initially said to be for five games, it now appears that it could last longer if Irving continues to resist demands that he apologize.

According to CBS Sports, the team has given Irving six conditions to be reinstated.

Apologize and condemn the film he promoted

Make a $500,000 donation to anti-hate causes

Complete sensitivity training

Complete antisemitism training

Meet with the ADL and Jewish leaders

Meet with team owner Joe Tsai to demonstrate an understanding of the situation

ESPN added that Nets Owner and Chinese Communist Party shill Joe Tsai wanted to give Irving a chance to take these measures on his own, but the player refused to respond to multiple efforts by Tsai to contact him.

Indeed, according to reports, Irving told Tsai, “I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from,” a sentiment that echoes claims by the racist activist group that made the video Irving posted, the Black Israelites, that they are the true Jews.

Irving did ultimately issue an apology and also offered to donate $500,000 to the Anti-Defamation League, but the group rejected the offer.

Since the suspension, Irving has also lost his endorsement deal with sportswear giant Nike.

