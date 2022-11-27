WATCH: Rams Coach Sean McVay Takes Brutal Hit to the Face from His Own Player

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had a rough end to his Thanksgiving weekend on Sunday when one of his own players accidentally knocked his chin hard on the field.

The moment occurred during Sunday’s Week 12 game against the Kansas City Chiefs when tight-end Roger Carter ran out onto the field while fastening his helmet just as McVay crossed into his path. Carter’s shoulder plowed right through McVay’s change, nearly knocking the young coach to the ground. Take a look:

Sean McVay just got smoked by his own player on the sideline pic.twitter.com/4f7Nb5BntF — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) November 27, 2022

While McVay appeared somewhat shaken for a few moments, he ultimately resumed his job as coach after a trainer checked him out. The Rams, who have fallen behind in their division after a Super Bowl-winning season, lost to the Chiefs 26-10.

Scary moment here with #Rams HC Sean McVay. This hurts just watching. pic.twitter.com/gfSO7XXhu2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2022

Twitter had a good laugh as the footage went viral over social media.

And the kid just kept on going. Better play a good game! 😂😂 https://t.co/kcniWL4kEY — Justin A. Cohn (@SportsiCohn) November 27, 2022

Didn’t even look back to see who he hit 😆 https://t.co/dsLBbvjaEG — Connor (@Connor_SWF) November 27, 2022

This doesn’t happen to Mcvay any other year but this one https://t.co/MA5UeyrwAk — Stephen Zantz (@szantz) November 27, 2022