WATCH: Rams Coach Sean McVay Takes Brutal Hit to the Face from His Own Player

Sean McVay
Harry How/Getty Images
Paul Bois

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had a rough end to his Thanksgiving weekend on Sunday when one of his own players accidentally knocked his chin hard on the field.

The moment occurred during Sunday’s Week 12 game against the Kansas City Chiefs when tight-end Roger Carter ran out onto the field while fastening his helmet just as McVay crossed into his path. Carter’s shoulder plowed right through McVay’s change, nearly knocking the young coach to the ground. Take a look:

 

While McVay appeared somewhat shaken for a few moments, he ultimately resumed his job as coach after a trainer checked him out. The Rams, who have fallen behind in their division after a Super Bowl-winning season, lost to the Chiefs 26-10.

Twitter had a good laugh as the footage went viral over social media.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.