NBA Star Rudy Gobert Likes Elon Musk’s ‘Prosecute/Fauci’ Tweet

Minnesota Timberwolves star and past coronavirus skeptic Rudy Gobert has raised the hackles of the left again, this time by “liking” Elon Musk’s recent “Prosecute/Fauci” tweet.

Gobert has not commented on why he liked the tweet calling for legal action against the left’s favorite coronavirus scold, and as Fox News noted, he has no previous Tweets in support of Musk or against Fauci.

Rudy Gobert liked this tweet 😳 pic.twitter.com/qysJjANUya — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 12, 2022

But Gobert does have a past as a sort of coronavirus skeptic. On March 7, 2020, he was criticized for making light of the virus by purposefully wiping his hands all over a table and microphone during a press conference.

Then, he was left apologizing on March 9 after testing positive for the virus.

“At the time, I had no idea I was even infected,” Gobert wrote on Instagram about his joke during the earlier presser. “I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus.”

Gobert was diagnosed with coronavirus for a second time in Jan. of this year.

The TWolves center has also been one of the few NBA players to criticize the league’s close association with the genocidal Chinese regime.

In October 2020, when he was still with the Utah Jazz, Gobert posted a message on social media to support ethnic Uyghur people, currently facing the attempted erasure of their culture and identity under communist China.

As to NIAID Director Anthony Fauci, Elon Musk has hinted that there is some damning evidence against him that will be released in a future edition of the Twitter Files.

