Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Press Conference on Rescue of Airmen in Iran

President Donald Trump holds a press conference at the White House to discuss the rescue of two U.S. airmen in Iran on Monday, April 6.

An American F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over Iran on Friday, and while the pilot was recovered quickly, the weapons system officer on board had been separated by several miles upon ejection and waited for recovery until Saturday night in a massive rescue mission.

“WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Office Members, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is SAFE and SOUND!” President Trump announced after the airman and rescue forces were out of harm’s way. “We truly have the best, most professional, and lethal Military in the History of the World. GOD BLESS AMERICA, GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS, AND HAPPY EASTER TO ALL!”