Hall of Fame wrestler “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan subdued an alleged intruder in his Kershaw County, South Carolina, home, then used a .44 Magnum handgun to keep the suspect in place until the police arrived.

On Monday, OutKick reported that a 20-something-year-old suspect allegedly entered 68-year-old Duggan’s home December 8, 2022, and the two “got in a wrestling match.”

Duggan was able to subdue the suspect, whom he then held at gunpoint while his wife, Debra, called police.

Police came and arrested the alleged intruder, and Duggan tweeted a shout-out to police:

Thank you to the @KershawCountySC Sheriff's Office and thank you to my fans and friends for the well wishes!https://t.co/DtR7TcnI9V pic.twitter.com/Jek2eVLjzx — "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) December 17, 2022

The alleged intruder told Duggan he was fleeing people who wanted to kill him, the New York Post noted.

Duggan told Wrestler Inc., “Thank God we didn’t shoot him.”

Clint Eastwood used a .44 Magnum revolver in his classic Dirty Harry film.

At one point in the movie, following a shooting scene, Eastwood’s character pointed the revolver it an alleged criminal and said, “I know what you’re thinking, ‘Did he fire six shots or only five?’ Well, to tell you the truth, in all this excitement, I’ve kinda lost track myself. But being this is a 44 Magnum, the most powerful handgun in the world, and would blow your head clean off, you’ve got to ask yourself one question: ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well, do you, punk?”

