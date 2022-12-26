WATCH: Australian Soccer Game Erupts in Chaos as Fan Attacks Goalkeeper with Metal Bucket

An Australian A-League soccer game erupted when fans flooded the field and attacked players with a metal bucket and road flares.

The Melbourne Derby between Melbourne City and the Melbourne Victory went haywire a mere 20 minutes into the match when a fan in the stands threw a lit flare down onto the field.

When the flare landed near City keeper Thomas Glover, he threw it back into the stands. That is when the crowd went nuts and flooded the field, with security powerless to stop them, according to SB Nation.

As fans went wild, Glover was hit in the face with a metal bucket filled with chalk. The assault sent him to a local hospital where he had to get stitches to close his wounds.

Along with Glover, two security guards were injured, and upwards of $120,000 in damage was wrecked on the facilities.

After the game, three Victory fans turned themselves in to the Melbourne Police. The arrested fans, 18, 19, and 23, included the man identified as throwing the bucket at the player.

The incident could have severe consequences for the Melbourne Victory as league officials weigh punishments for the team over the conduct of its fans.

The Victory could lose points in standings, face financial fines, and be forced to play without fans for the rest of the year.

