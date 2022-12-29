NFL Wins Battle of the Woke Sports Leagues, Tops NBA Viewership by Tens of Millions on Christmas Day

There seems to be no doubt which woke sport is the king of the hill in the U.S.A. after Christmas, ratings showed that the NFL blew away the NBA in viewership.

In fact, pro football earned tens of millions more viewers than basketball was able to pull in during America’s favorite holiday.

According to sports journalist Ari Meirov, the least-watched NFL game drew more than ten million more viewers than the most-watched NBA game.

The lowest-rated NFL game was the Buccaneers vs. the Cardinals, which brought 17.15 million viewers. But the most-watched NBA game, the Bucks vs. the Celtics, could only muster a total of 6.03 million fans.

NFL and NBA viewership numbers from the Christmas games: NFL:

– Packers-Dolphins: 25.92M

– Broncos-Rams: 22.57M

– Bucs-Cardinals: 17.15M NBA:

– 76ers-Knicks: 4.04M

– Lakers-Mavericks: 4.33M

– Bucks-Celtics: 6.03M

– Grizzlies-Warriors: 4.70M

– Suns-Nuggets: 2.49M — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 28, 2022

The numbers seem to justify the estimate that each NFL team is worth an average of $4.14 billion. In contrast, the NBA’s teams are only worth an average of $3 billion — and even that seems overvalued for the NBA, considering the viewership disparity.

According to Statista, the NFL earned an astounding $17.19 billion in 2021. By comparison, the NBA’s best year was 2019, earning only $8.8 billion.

The NFL almost doubled the best earnings of the NBA. That is quite a feat.

