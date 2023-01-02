Frightening video recorded by a drone flying over a beach in Australia shows a tiger shark slowly patrolling the water’s edge among numerous people swimming in the ocean.

The video was recorded at the beach by Hillary’s Dog Beach near Perth, Western Australia, and shows the large predator patiently swimming only yards from unsuspecting beachgoers, the New York Post reported.

Sam Wood, whose drone captured the shocking video, said it worried him.

“I was worried that this could be an attack, and obviously, I was quite scared,” Wood told Aussie media.

Wood said that once he noticed that his drone was capturing video of the deadly ocean predator swimming so near the people, he ran down to encourage everyone to get out of the water.

In 2022, Australia experienced its first deadly shark encounter in Feb. when a man was killed off near a beach in Sydney. Australia’s last shark attack occurred in October when a shark bit through a 19-year-old kayaker’s boat. The boater was not injured.

According to a website that tracks shark attacks, there were 89 shark attacks globally and 20 in Australia in 2022, one of which was fatal. By contrast, there were 45 in the U.S. with one fatality.

