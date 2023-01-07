Damar Hamlin Makes First Public Comments Since Collapse: ‘Keep Praying for Me’

Jan. 7 (UPI) — Damar Hamlin told Buffalo Bills fans to “keep praying” for him in his first public remarks after he was hospitalized when his heart stopped during a game on Monday.

“Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much,” Hamlin said in a tweet on Saturday.

“Thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!”

Hamlin, the 24-year-old safety for the Bills, suffered cardiac arrest when he was hit during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, prompting resuscitation on the field.

The Bills announced Friday that Hamlin, who had his breathing tube removed, could move his hands, feet and head, and was speaking — but remained in critical condition.

“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight,” the Bills said Friday.

“He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

The NFL suspended the Bills-Bengals game after Hamlin’s injury and announced Thursday night that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed and is canceled.

Bills players and coaches reunited for the first time since his collapse Wednesday in Orchard Park, N.Y., for meetings and a walkthrough-style practice.

The Bills are scheduled to host the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Orchard Park.